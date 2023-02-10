A Chance To Be On A Podcast – Episode 1

A chance on a podcast Is a chance to go on a podcast to see different students in different majors and activities. My goal is to get to know a little bit of each individual and to get in their mind in just 30 or more minutes. I would like to see how it is for them in their Gen-Ed classes and in their major classes. Do they work? If so, do they do any activities or sports? If so, how does this mix in their daily lives? Also I was alway wondering about life as a teacher, faculty or coach. My goal is to get in their mind for just a little as well.

My first episode is to talk to Daniel Grandez and Caden McCain and see how their lives are as music majors.

-Host Chance Martin

