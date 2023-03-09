Mocktails: Safe spring break alternative drinks

Mocktails are a non-alcoholic alternative to cocktails. Fairly popular for people who can’t drink or chose not to partake in alcohol. During spring break many indulge in fruity alcoholic beverages, but for those wanting a non-alcoholic choice, try out these fruity spring time drinks to kick off spring break.

Mixed berry spritzer

Ingredients:

Fresh berries (any kind)

Lime juice (squeezed from ½ a lime)

Mint

Club soda

Honey or agave (optional)

A blender

Shaker

Strainer (optional)

This mixed berry spritzer can have a different flavor depending on the berries used to make it. For this example, use a mixture of raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries. This particular mix gives the spritzer a refreshing tang.

Instructions

Add the berries, lime juice, choice of sweetener and mint in the blender. Set to purée and let it blend till it’s all mixed. Pour desired amount of the purée into a cup. Then pour club soda till it’s almost full. Pour the mixture into the shaker. Keep shaking until the purée and club soda properly mix. Pour back into the cup and serve.

Grapefruit mojito

Ingredients:

¼ cup of pink or ruby grapefruit (cut into chunks)

2-3 teaspoons of honey

Mint (roughly torn)

Mineral water

Shaker (optional)

Blender

A bit on the tart side, a grapefruit mojito can be a bit intense if not properly sweetened. In this example extra honey was used to increase the sweetness. However, less honey can be used if a more intense grapefruit taste is desired .

Instructions

To start, add the grapefruit, honey, and mint to the blender and set to purée. Once properly blended add half the mixture to a cup. Add ice if desired. Then gently pour the mineral water into the glass till it’s full. Add mint as garnish on top if desired.

Ginger lemon drop

Ingredients:

½ cup of lemon juice

Ginger root (cut into slivers)

1 ½ cups of water

¾ cup of sugar

Seltzer water

Ice

A stove

A pan

The mixture of sweet ginger mixed with the sour tang of lemon juice gives this drink the refreshing snap of a lemon spiked ginger ale. This drink takes a bit longer to prepare than the previous ones.

Instructions

To start, add the ginger, water, and sugar to the pan. Heat to a boil and stir till the sugar dissolves. Lower the heat and let simmer for 20 minutes. Scoop the ginger out and let cool for ginger flavored syrup. Pour desired amount of lemon juice into cups. Pour ginger syrup on top of the lemon juices. Add ice to the cup. Slowly pour seltzer over the ice to fill the cup Stir the drink and serve

Sparkling ginger lime

Ingredients:

Lime juice (freshly squeezed)

Ginger root (grated)

Liquid sweetener

Sparkling water

A bit on the sour side, a sparkling ginger lime can be easily overwhelmed by the taste of lime. For the recipe only ¼ slice of lime was used for juice and 12 drops of sweeteners was added to balance it out.

Instructions

Peel the ginger root. Grate the ginger for the desired amount of ginger. Squeeze the lime over the grated ginger. Add drops of sweetener. Slowly pour the sparkling water till the cup is filled. Stir till properly mixed and serve

Italian cream soda

Ingredients:

1 cup of berries

Sparkling mineral water

1 cup of water

¼ cup of sugar

Heavy cream

Stove

Pan

A sweet and creamy drink. The Italian cream soda is a customizable drink and its flavor depends on the type of syrup used. This recipe uses raspberry syrup.

Instructions