Mixed Martial Arts trainer lectures about self-defense

Dave Rine addresses the audience about his experience with self-defense. Rine also mentions the issue of sexual violence and the situations of which it may occur.

The month of April is the month people think of for Easter, but it is also known as sexual violence awareness month. To help bring this concern to the front, Seward County Community College brought in self-defense specialist Dave Rine to bring attention to the concerns of sexual violence. Besides just giving a lecture he also came to demonstrate some tricks and moves to use in situations of being attacked.

Rine owns and teaches at Rine’s American Freestyle Karate, located at 2281 N Grant Ave. Rine taught at SCCC as a karate instructor in the 70’s. Since he was 8 years old, Rine was taught martial arts. Rine has many black belts for various styles, but the one he fought the hardest for was his black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu.

On top of being a trained martial artist, Rine has dedicated his time to teaching basic self-defense courses. For over 20 years now Rine has offered his time to local Rape Crisis Centers. Teaching victims how to defend themselves should they ever need to again.

While the class is aimed more towards women and how to defend themselves, men could take the class as well. All participants learn about sexual violence, what could happen in those situations, and what they can do should they ever be in them.

“I thought it was very informative and useful,” said Mary Nagell, the Math and Science Division Secretary and one of the class’ attendees.

The class itself covered a variety of situations that one could find themselves in. From being attacked from the front to getting grabbed from behind. The class also covered many different methods to go on the offensive against an attacker, such as using items in your pockets or purse as improvised weapons. Rine had even taught specific areas to strike to knock down and incapacitate an attacker.

While the class is meant to cover the serious topic of sexual violence, it was also meant to help the students relax before finals arrive. Giving them the chance to learn how to defend themselves while taking a break from studying.

“We want the students to learn how to protect themselves, but also give them the chance to destress before finals.” said Cassandra Norin, the director of library services.

While the classes are purely for self-defense, Rine’s place of business can teach anyone further lessons on how to fight. For those that want to take their self-defense moves up a notch; contact Dave Rine at (620) 626-5425.