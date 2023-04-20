A Chance to Be On A Podcast: Episode 3

I filmed this episode on Feb. 23. It’s been some time since I filmed this episode. I haven’t uploaded because I have been dealing with uploading issues and spring break and sickness I dealt with. This episode is finally uploaded. I didn’t cover as many questions as I wanted to with athletic training major Jesus Price Torres but I enjoy having him on the show and would like him to come back on the show so I can cover other questions that I want to ask. But I interviewed Torres because I have known him for a while now and he has some wise and interesting things to say when you get him talking. I would say more but I will just let you watch, and I hope you enjoy this podcast. Thank you.

-Chance Martin

