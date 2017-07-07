How to be a Better Roommate

I didn’t ever think I would end up in a position where I would have to have roommates. But when you end up with a three-bedroom apartment in Liberal, Kans. you kinda run out of options.

IT’S COMMON SENSE REALLY…

Do your own laundry

Everyone buys groceries – these are items we share

Do your own dishes

Don’t leave underwear in the living room

Don’t steal from your roommates

Communicate with each other

Keep your bathroom clean – leave space for each other

Weed or cigarettes: smoke outside!

Act like you live alone

Just do your part around the dorm/apartment. If you act like you live alone, then you will do all the little chores along the way. But pay attention to your roommates. You become like a little family.

Be clear when bills are due

Nothing is more irritating than having to worry about whether your roommate has their rent money or not when it is due. Always make clear rules for when all bills are due. This will save a lot of stress on your end.

Mi Casa es Su Casa

Your home is their home too. I like is when my roommate asks about bringing someone over. I always say yes and don’t mind. It’s his house, too. It’s just nice to know. And Vice versa.

Don’t be weird

Just because you’re someone’s roommate doesn’t mean you can use his or her deodorant, shampoo, body wash, etc! #gross

Obviously

You’re going to fight with your roommates. If this happens, just talk it out. Each roommate cares about you in his or her own way. Remember personalities are different.

Originally published Aug 13, 2016

