Welcome week kicks off with activities and special events

August 12, 2017

The first week of school is busy with events and special activities, all designed to help students get to know each other and settle into life at SCCC.

Highlights of the week include first year student orientation and games on Monday, Aug. 14, and a show on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the SCCC Theatre. Special guest performer, Sean Batt, will amaze students with his illusions and mental tricks.

Here’s a detailed list of all “Welcome Activities:”

Monday, Aug. 14

11:30 a.m. – SCCC Gym
Minute to win it
Welcome day kick off fun. Meet other students and win prizes through the “Minute to win it” games.

12:30 p.m. – SCCC Gym
Welcome Day check in (first year students)

1 p.m. – SCCC Gym
Play Fair (first year students)
Entertainment. Fun. Meet new campus friends. Dress comfortably.

3 p.m. – various locations
Advisor Q&A and tour to find classes (first year students)

5 p.m. – SCCC Gym
Campus/Community Fair and Dinner
Find out what clubs and organizations are on campus. Join a club and get plugged in.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

7:45 a.m. – various locations
Donuts and Directions
Not sure where your next class is? Stop by the donut stand and get some help.

7:30 p.m. – SCCC Theatre
Mentalist Sean Batt
Expect to see pocket change melt, minds read and much more. Batt has appeared on the Sci-Fi channel, the WB and on air with Disney Radio. The LA Times calls Batt “a crazy blend of Jack Black and Chis Angel. Amazing.”

Wednesday, Aug. 16

10 a.m. – Student Union
Design-a-Sign
Make a custom metal sign. Designs include: street names, parking, caution and more.

7 p.m. – SLC
Ice Cream Social and Water Balloon Dodgeball
Cool off by creating your own ice cream sundae. Then, beat the August heat in a water balloon dodgeball tournament. (Need a five-person team to enter)

Thursday, Aug. 17

11 a.m. – Student Union
Free Mocktails
Stop by and enjoy a free mocktail on us. Cheers to the news semester!

7 p.m.
Brown Bag Bingo
Brown bags filled with over $500 in prizes. Playing is simple: Get a bingo, pick a bag, win a prize.

Friday, Aug. 18

10 a.m. – noon – Saints Bookstore
Green Day
Wear any green SCCC apparel and visit the Saints bookstore for free popcorn. Sign up to win a laptop, Beats headphone or a gift card to the bookstore.

 

For more information contact Wade Lyons at 620-417-1064 or [email protected]

