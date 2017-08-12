Welcome week kicks off with activities and special events

The first week of school is busy with events and special activities, all designed to help students get to know each other and settle into life at SCCC.

Highlights of the week include first year student orientation and games on Monday, Aug. 14, and a show on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in the SCCC Theatre. Special guest performer, Sean Batt, will amaze students with his illusions and mental tricks.

Here’s a detailed list of all “Welcome Activities:”

Monday, Aug. 14

11:30 a.m. – SCCC Gym

Minute to win it

Welcome day kick off fun. Meet other students and win prizes through the “Minute to win it” games.

12:30 p.m. – SCCC Gym

Welcome Day check in (first year students)

1 p.m. – SCCC Gym

Play Fair (first year students)

Entertainment. Fun. Meet new campus friends. Dress comfortably.

3 p.m. – various locations

Advisor Q&A and tour to find classes (first year students)

5 p.m. – SCCC Gym

Campus/Community Fair and Dinner

Find out what clubs and organizations are on campus. Join a club and get plugged in.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

7:45 a.m. – various locations

Donuts and Directions

Not sure where your next class is? Stop by the donut stand and get some help.

7:30 p.m. – SCCC Theatre

Mentalist Sean Batt

Expect to see pocket change melt, minds read and much more. Batt has appeared on the Sci-Fi channel, the WB and on air with Disney Radio. The LA Times calls Batt “a crazy blend of Jack Black and Chis Angel. Amazing.”

Wednesday, Aug. 16

10 a.m. – Student Union

Design-a-Sign

Make a custom metal sign. Designs include: street names, parking, caution and more.

7 p.m. – SLC

Ice Cream Social and Water Balloon Dodgeball

Cool off by creating your own ice cream sundae. Then, beat the August heat in a water balloon dodgeball tournament. (Need a five-person team to enter)

Thursday, Aug. 17

11 a.m. – Student Union

Free Mocktails

Stop by and enjoy a free mocktail on us. Cheers to the news semester!

7 p.m.

Brown Bag Bingo

Brown bags filled with over $500 in prizes. Playing is simple: Get a bingo, pick a bag, win a prize.

Friday, Aug. 18

10 a.m. – noon – Saints Bookstore

Green Day

Wear any green SCCC apparel and visit the Saints bookstore for free popcorn. Sign up to win a laptop, Beats headphone or a gift card to the bookstore.

For more information contact Wade Lyons at 620-417-1064 or [email protected]

