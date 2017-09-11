The student news site of Seward County Community College

Women’s Tennis Takes on Texas

Maria Aveiga volleys at at practice (file photo).

Amberley Taylor, Copy Editor
September 11, 2017

The Lady Saints Tennis team traveled to Tyler Texas over the weekend to compete in the tyler Invitational. As a team, the Lady Saints ended with a 14-16 record for the two days both individually and in doubles play.

Maria Avega, Steffany Bermudez, Martina Borges, Yusra Hegy and Megan Petr competed individually over the weekend, with three doubles teams also participating.

Avega took victory in the No. 4 consolation bracket, after losing her opening match, and winning her second to gain the title. Bermudez was the closest to winning her No. 5 bracket, but lost in the championship match, earning her a second place finish.

Borges followed down the path of Avega and also lost her first match, but came back to win her other two and take the championship title of the No. 6 bracket. Hegy earned third place in the No. 7 bracket after winning her first match, but losing during her second round.

Petr lost her first match of the No. 8 bracket, but won her second match and earned the championship title of the consolation bracket.

The Lady Saints competed in the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles play brackets, ending with a 1-2 record, while the No. 4 competitors made it to the championship but fell short and ended in second.

The Lady Saints Tennis team will travel to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Sept 15, to compete in the Trojan Invitational for the weekend.

Women’s Tennis Takes on Texas