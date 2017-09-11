Ranked 11 Seward County Destroys in Odessa, TX





The ranked 11 in the nation Seward County volleyball team traveled to Odessa, Texas, on Friday night for the Wrangler Volleyball Classic to take on multiple colleges: Odessa, Temple, Richland, and Western Texas. The Lady Saints dominated over the weekend as they defeated Odessa 3-0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-23) and Temple 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-10) on Saturday night. For the first time since 08’, Lady Saints volleyball team has started the season 10-0 as they defeated Richland College 3-0 (25-10, 25-17, 25-6) and Western Texas 3-0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-13).

The Lady Saints kept their pace with their NJCAA leading kills per set, averaging 14 in the match against Odessa. Viana picked up her fifth double-double, finishing the match with 10 kills and 16 digs. Sierra led the team with 14 points, eight coming from kills. Kuntze kept the match going with 29 assists. After following a difficult match against Odessa, the Lady Saints had a measly .190 attack percentage, Seward bounced back in the second game against Temple, increasing their attack percentage to .352. Nascimento and Sierra led the Lady Saints with an .800 attack percentage. Viana (13) and Tapigliani (11) finished the match as the leaders in kills.

After having some leftover momentum from day one, the Lady Saints managed to sweep Richland Thunderducks in three sets on Sunday night. For the second straight game, Nascimento recorded an attack percentage above .800. Four Lady Saints, including Nascimento, Bradford (.500), Tavares (.636) and Sierra (.545), had an attack percentage of at least .500. Tapigliani led the Lady Saints on offense with 10 kills and 12.5 points.

On the last match of the night, the Lady Saints finished the match with 15.66 kills per set, which increased their NJCAA leading season average to 14.44 on the season. Tapigliani led the Lady Saints offense with 1 kills, while Viana finished with her sixth double-double on the season with 11 kills and 11 digs.

The Lady Saints improved their overall record to 10-0 and 2-0 conference overall. The Lady Saints will be back in action on Monday, Sept. 11, as they try to keep their record alive as they face Cloud County.

