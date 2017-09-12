Ranked 9 Lady Saints keep streak alive





The Lady Saints kept their momentum going with their Monday night’s victory against Cloud County, defeating the Thunderbirds 25-13, 25-18, 25-15. This marks their 11 win streak and 3-0 conference overall, which jumped their rank from 11 to 9. For the first time since 09’, the Seward County Lady Saints volleyball is ranked in the top 10 in the national polls.

The Lady Saints had an amazing night against Cloud County. Not only did they finish in three sets, they also managed to win on the team stat book. Seward County finished the match with a .487 on hitting, 10.0 on blocks, 32 digs and 6 aces, while leaving Cloud County with only .145 on hitting, 2.0 on blocks, 20 digs, and one ace. Three Lady Saints hit over .500, Mariana Nascimento (.714), Tapigliani (.688), and Sierra (.545).

Seward County will have a day off before they go against Dodge City on Wednesday, Sept. 13, hosted at the Greenhouse.

