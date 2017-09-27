SCCC hosts blood-drive





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Seward County Community College is hosting one of three blood drives for this academic year on Tuesday, October 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m in the Student Union. This is one of the three blood drives SCCC will be hosting this year; there will also be blood drives on Feb. 28 and April 25.

SCCC has made it a priority to help others in the world and community by hosting blood drives each year. The college has been doing this for many years and will continue to host drives throughout the future years.

“Over the past 5 years, SCCC has hosted a blood drive at least every fall and every spring,” Frances Brown, Director of Student Success Center, stated.

Any SCCC student or staff member is encouraged to donate blood, but anyone in the community is welcome to donate. Walk-in donors are welcome to come in and donate blood, but appointments are encouraged.

Student groups like Pathways, HALO and Campus Messengers for Christ (CMC) will be helping with the event. Students who are able to volunteer their time to help with the blood drive or want to sign up to donate can contact any member of the groups, Frances Brown at 620-407-1300, or Wade Lyon at 620-417-1064. Anyone can help in making in the blood drive a success.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close