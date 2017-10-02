SCCC seeks success at Tyler Invitational





After a tough victory against their rivalry team, the Hutchinson Blue Dragons, the Lady Saints managed to have enough momentum to carry to the Tyler Invitational.

To start off the Tyler Invitational, Seward County went against Wharton County Junior College on Friday, Sept. 29.. Although the Lady Saints came out with a win, they did struggle throughout the match. The first set was by far the worst set of their season and due to unusual errors, the Lady Saints lost. SCCC came back to win the next three sets and finished with a .248 hitting percentage, 10.0 blocks, 50 digs and 7 aces. The final score of the match was 15-25, 25-15, 25-18, and 25-17.

The Lady Saints’ second match against Navarro College was the closest for Friday night. The two teams battled throughout the whole match, which led Seward County to play a full five sets. In the beginning of the match it seemed like the Lady Saints were getting ready to add another sweep to their record, but the Bulldogs didn’t agree. Fighting through a full match, SCCC still came out with another win, finishing with a .178 hitting percentage, 5.0 blocks, 61 digs, and 3 aces. The final score was 25-17, 25-13, 24-26, 23-25, and 15-10.

As for Saturday, the Lady Saints didn’t struggle as much against Hill College as they did during Friday’s matches. Since the beginning, it seemed like the Lady Saints had this game in their hands. They had their most stunning third set, finishing it with 14 kills on only one attacking error. SCCC played one of their best matches against the ranked 8 team in the country, finishing with a .431 hitting percentage, 12.0 blocks, 43 digs, and 6 aces, with a final score of 25-9, 25-16, and 25-11.

To end the Tyler Invitational, Seward County’s final competitor was Tyler Junior College. SCCC led in the beginning, but the Apaches battled enough to make Seward struggle to find their momentum. The fourth and final set was the closest and most intense set for the Lady Saints. The Apaches didn’t hesitate to start the fourth set with a 7-4 lead. The Lady Saints then began to come back and regain their lead up to four, due to multiple kills and Tyler errors. Seward County finished with a .246 hitting percentage, 18.0 blocks, 64 digs, and 6 aces. Ending the match with a score of 25-15, 19-25, 25-17, and 25-22.

The Lady Saints will get back to conference play on Wednesday, Oct. 4, competing against the Pratt Beavers at Pratt Community College.

