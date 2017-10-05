Ranked 5 Lady Saints take down Pratt





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

As the Lady Saints gradually build their ranking from 11 to 5, they returned to their conference game on Wednesday, Oct. 4, to sweep Pratt. Seward smoothly took the match against the Beavers by defeating them with a score of 25-6, 25-12, 25-14.

Seward County clearly took the win with any struggles. The Lady Saints finished the match with a .391 hitting percentage, 0.0 blocks, 51 digs, and 3 aces. Unfortunately for Pratt, they finished with a -.014 hitting percentage, 3.0 blocks, 32 digs, and zero aces. Seward was extremely dominating throughout the match, having only twelve errors in the entire match. They also tied their three-set high with 43 assists.

Nathiellen Machado (12) and Giovanna Tapigliani (12) tied for the Lady Saints lead in digs. The 11 kills and 12 digs for Tapigliani marked her eighth double-double of the season.

The Lady Saints will compete again at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, against the Garden City Broncbusters. Seward will also compete at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, against Dodge City. Then, the Lady Saints will turn around and play again against Cloud County Community at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11, hosted at the Greenhouse.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close