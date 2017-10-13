Louie’s Place comes to SCCC

Louie's Place comes to SCCC

Angel Meza A student lounge area is being renovated at the tech building. It will be named "Louie's Place" and have food, drinks and places to study.





The need to rush home and get food before class will no longer be an issue! Louie’s Place, a food and convenience store will open its doors to Seward County Community College in Mid-October. Louie’s place will be located at the Technical School and provide a wide range of food options.

The idea of Louie’s place is to provide an area for students, faculty, and even visitors a place to eat and hangout. Dennis Sanders, vice-president of finance and operations, is excited about the renovation.

“Many of the students at the tech school come from the high school, and most of the tech post-secondary technical education students spend most of their day on the tech campus,” Sanders said. ” As such, students, staff, and faculty have been looking for an opportunity to broaden the use of the unofficial tech school union/snack bar area to match the schedules and needs of those students and faculty.”

With the addition of Louie’s Place on campus grabbing a quick bite before class will become a breeze and give students time to regroup before heading into their next class.

The food and convenience store also provides an array of food options. From hot and cold sandwiches, pizza to coffee, pastries, and other snack items you might find at a local convenience store. Louie’s place will provide SCCC students with an environment in which they can study, socialize or just kill a couple minutes before their next class.

