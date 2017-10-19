SCCC enrollment decreases

Close New data for Kansas colleges was released by the Kansas Regents. At SCCC, many students come from outreach programs through area high schools and are not considered "full-time" students. Some take a few classes while working a full-time job and are considered part-time students as well. Amberley Taylor

Amberley Taylor New data for Kansas colleges was released by the Kansas Regents. At SCCC, many students come from outreach programs through area high schools and are not considered "full-time" students. Some take a few classes while working a full-time job and are considered part-time students as well.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Community colleges all over the state of Kansas have experienced a decrease in enrollment. At Seward County Community College, this is no different. This academic year, enrollment has decreased by 9.93 percent, or 181 students, since last year.

Some of the change in enrollment numbers is due to SCCC taking action against students who do not show up to classes the first six-weeks. To benefit the students and help enrollment numbers be more accurate, Seward now removes these students from enrollment numbers.

“ It’s not easy to put a positive spin on a drop, but … transparency is part of our commitment to accountability …” — Ken Trzaska, SCCC president

SCCC president Ken Trzaska spoke on the issue of enrollment and how the decrease is because the college has chosen to take action against “no-show students” early on.

“It’s not easy to put a positive spin on a drop, but this kind of transparency is part of our commitment to accountability, and the right thing to do,” Trzaska said.

SCCC has an array of students ranging from high school ages all the way up to 65 years old. For the ages 25 to 39, the total has increased by 20 percent.

“This reflects our commitment to community needs, and our fundamental role as an entry point for people who have not been able to access higher education before now. Ultimately, for every student in this age group that we see enrolled, we know a household is likely to see positive changes,” Trzaska said.

Traska also mentioned that the ups and downs are typical in college enrollment and that the most important issue is helping students succeed.

Seward County has expanded efforts to help the community and students that are attending SCCC now and in the future to help meet needs and develop a greater plan to help with enrollment for the 2017-18 academic year.

Loading…

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close