Contest spooks Crusader

Crusader will be running a halloween contest on Instagram. The rules are simple. Take a picture in your halloween costume, use the hashtag #spooky4crusader and tag us @crusadernews. Make sure to be following Crusader’s Instagram.

Anyone can enter the contest and each person will be put in a drawing to win a prize. Students, staff, and the community are all welcomed to compete.

The contest will run from October 22 to 31. The winner will be announced on November 1. Crusader will be giving a $25 Walmart gift card to the winner.

Crusader will also be reposting pictures. Whether your costume is simple or super creative, show it off- we want to see it.

