SCCC partners with Prairie View Elementary

Louie the Saint greets students on the first day of school at Prairie View Elementary School. Seward County Community College is partnering with the elementary school by having college students interact and spend time with kids each week.

Courtesy of SCCC Public Relations

Michelle Mattich, Reporter
October 20, 2017

Seward County Community College and Prairie View Elementary School have teamed up this school year to bring new opportunities to their students. Every Wednesday morning, a different club or team from the college spends time with the kindergarten through fifth graders.

Angel Meza
SCCC Mens Basketball players Tre Flowers and Jared Bennett give countless of autographs to the Prairie View students on Wednesday morning. Many students surrounded Flowers and Roberts begging for many autographs and greetings.

Kendra Haskell, principle of Prairie View Elementary, contacted former dean of students, Mariah Cline, in hopes of branching out and introducing new experiences for her young students.

“I want the students to learn about college and the opportunities they have, ” Haskell said.

Haskell described SCCC students as role models for the younger students that will help show them the opportunities of college so they can think ahead and plan ahead.

Angel Meza
Bennett’s favorite moment about the visit at Prairie View was getting to meet and greet the younger students. “I felt famous whenever I was signing the kids stuff and handing out the autographs,” said Bennett.

“By exposing elementary school students early, we hope students can grow up and see themselves as a Saint,” Cline said.  

One way that Seward will help the elementary’s students this year is by participating in many activities. One activity that will take place between the students of both schools is “Walk and Talk.” During “Walk and Talk,” students from SCCC will walk around the gymnasium with PVE students. This project is about early exposure of post-secondary education to students.

Angel Meza
SCCC Mens Basketball player TraQuan Roberts enjoyed giving out autographs to the Prairie View students. “I enjoyed giving out autographs to the little kids because it reminded me when I was younger,” said Roberts.

Not only will the elementary students get involved in the thought process of post secondary education, but their parents will as well. SCCC will participate in something called, “Parent Night.” which will help inform parents about college and hopefully get them thinking about their child’s future.

The main goal of this partnership is to provide information about college to get the next generation of of college to want to attend college.

Seward County is considered the first step at a higher education for many students and with the help of Prairie View, they will encourage students to look above and beyond and strive for a higher education.

