Can Competition to be hosted for Clubs

Amberley Taylor

Amberley Taylor, Copy Editor
November 8, 2017

Seward County Community College is hosting a food drive competition to help others during the Thanksgiving holiday. The competition will consist of many different clubs and organizations building a six by six structure out of cans.

Clubs are encouraged to participate and are able to collect cans from Nov. 1 to Nov. 17. The Competition will take place on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. in the Student Union. The club/organization with the best structure will win $100.

After the competition, the cans will be donated to families in the community who are less fortunate during the holiday season. If you have any questions about the contest, contact Wade Lyon in the Wellness Center or at [email protected]

