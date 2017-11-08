Can Competition to be hosted for Clubs





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Seward County Community College is hosting a food drive competition to help others during the Thanksgiving holiday. The competition will consist of many different clubs and organizations building a six by six structure out of cans.

Clubs are encouraged to participate and are able to collect cans from Nov. 1 to Nov. 17. The Competition will take place on Nov. 20 at 4 p.m. in the Student Union. The club/organization with the best structure will win $100.

After the competition, the cans will be donated to families in the community who are less fortunate during the holiday season. If you have any questions about the contest, contact Wade Lyon in the Wellness Center or at [email protected]

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close