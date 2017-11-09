Saints demolish Lamar JV





After shutting down Sunrise Christian, the Saints carried a higher energy as they went against Lamar JV on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Greenhouse. Before the game even started, the crowd started to assume that our Saints were going to destroy Lamar JV. Unfortunately for Lamar JV, they couldn’t compare to the Saints. Their height and skill didn’t match well with our mighty Saints. In the first and second half, it definitely belonged to the Saints. The game seemed to be very easy for the Saints that they began to just alley-oop it to each other and dunk it on their opponents. Sadly for Lamar JV, not only did they have a long drive back home, but they had to take a loss of 90-39.

