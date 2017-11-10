Lady Saints end volleyball season as Jayhawk West Conference Champions

Close The Lady Saints celebrate after Freshman Luz Sierra ends the set with one of her deadly kills. Angel Meza

Angel Meza The Lady Saints celebrate after Freshman Luz Sierra ends the set with one of her deadly kills.

For the 2017 volleyball season, the Lady Saints has had a long road from becoming Jayhawk West Conference Champions. From the beginning of the season, they started to easily defeat every team that they competed against. The Lady Saints managed to knock down every single Jayhawk West Conference team in the league and kept their conference record to end at 16-0. Although the Lady Saints kept a great conference record, they fell short to keep their overall record from being perfect. The only team that they lost twice to was the Hutchinson Blue Dragons, ending the Lady Saints overall record being 33-2.

The Lady Saints stand tall and strong as they get ready to face off their opponent at the Greenhouse. The Lady Saints finished their amazing season with an overall record of 33-2.

They still managed to have six Lady Saints being named All-Conference, while Head Coach Thais Baziquetto-Allen was named Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year. Sophomore setter Giovanna Kuntze was named 1st Team All-Conference, but was also named Most Valuable Player. Joining Kuntze on the 1st Team All-Conference list was freshman Right Side Giovanna Tapigliani. Tapigliani was also named Freshman of the Year for the conference. The final Lady Saint to be named 1st Team All-Conference was sophomore Middle Hitter Mariana Nascimento. Viviane Viana was awarded 2nd Team All-Conference. Freshman Luz Sierra rounds out the 2nd Team winners. She ranked 5th in the country in blocks. Sophomore outside hitter Briana Domino finished the year ranking second on the team in digs.

