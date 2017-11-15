SCCC gives thanks with a free meal

Close Jamel Horton was a big fan of the turkey that was given. “The turkey was really good. Also, the cherry pie easily won out of all the food that was given,” Horton said. Angel Meza

Seward County Community College continued their Thanksgiving tradition on Tuesday, Nov. 14 with their annual Thanksgiving lunch in the cafeteria. 579 gobbled down the the food that the Thanksgiving luncheon had. The lunch was not only open to students and staff but to the community as well. Each year the cafeteria expects around 600 people to have a free meal.

Angel Meza Vanessa Caro finishes her plate by eating her potatoes lastly. "My favorite pie that was offered was easily pumpkin pie. What's thanksgiving without having pumpkin pie?" Caro said.

“I’ve been here [at SCCC] for 13 years and the Thanksgiving luncheon has been going since before that,” cafeteria director, Jerry Odle, said.

The Thanksgiving luncheon is a free meal for everyone and there is an array of food to choose from. Some of the options were mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, carrots and peas, bread rolls, and green bean casserole. The ham and turkey were hand carved and apple pie, cherry pie, mixed berry pie and of course, pumpkin pie were available for dessert.

Many members of the community joined SCCC for lunch. Fellowship Baptist School brought in their students for lunch.

While waiting in line, several students gave thanks and shared their family traditions. Neri Martinez mentioned that in her household, her mom always makes tamales de pavo. Another student mentions that pie is always available at his family thanksgiving meal.

“My mom and I make pies. We make different ones ranging from apple to peach,” Patrick DeLaGarza said.

Getting together with family is what many students do when they go back home for the holidays.

“My family all goes over to my grandma’s and we try to fit into her small house,” Reyna Tarango said.

