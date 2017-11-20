Lady Saints set a tone against the Thunderbirds in Concordia

Close Freshman Silvia Veloso dribbles the ball down the court to get a play started. (File photo) Angel Meza

Angel Meza Freshman Silvia Veloso dribbles the ball down the court to get a play started. (File photo)





As the Lady Saints keep their momentum rolling after defeating Butler Community College, they managed to bounce back with higher energy to knock out another conference opponent. The Lady Saints went up against Cloud County Community College on Saturday, Nov. 18.

In the first half, the Lady Saints wasted no time to show the Thunderbirds why they are undefeated so far by having great ball movement and an early lead. Due to their great ball movement and communication, Seward shot 44.8 percent from the floor in the first half. The Lady Saints had a tough defense, which lead the Thunderbirds having just 24.2 percent from the field.

As for the second half, the Lady Saints came out with the same mindset they had in the beginning and didn’t hesitate to increase their lead. Unfortunately for the Thunderbirds, Seward’s incredible defense put a stop to their offense and couldn’t keep up. The final score of the game was 78-55, making the Lady Saints’ third conference win and 5-0 overall.

The player of the night was sophomore Brennyn Seagler, scoring 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists. The Lady Saints shot overall 54.2 percent and 40.6 percent from behind the arc, while leaving the Thunderbirds to 25 percent from the floor and only 6.3 percent from being the arc. Unluckily, Cloud County only hit one out their 16 attempts from behind the arc.

The Lady Saints will compete on Tuesday, Nov. 21, as they travel to Great Bend to against Barton Community College at 6 p.m.

