Lady Saints destroy the Beavers

Close Freshman Silvia Veloso dribbles past by her opponent to score an easy lay-up. Angel Meza

Freshman Silvia Veloso dribbles past by her opponent to score an easy lay-up.





After a challenging battle against Barton Community College, the Lady Saints recovered and easily beat Pratt Community College on Saturday, Nov. 25. Seward’s great shooting performance lead them the win over Pratt, with a score of 81-32.

This game was the Lady Saints’ best performance so far, with a 63.6 shooting percentage from the free-throw lane and a 48.5 percentage from the floor. Unfortunately for Pratt, they only had 18.8 percent from the floor and with a 71.4 percent from the free-throw lane. Sophomore Mollie Mounsey had an outstanding performance with 19 points, six steals and three assists. Freshman Lexi Hernandez scored 12 points and had three assists and two steals.

The Lady Saints will compete on Wednesday, Nov. 29, against Cowley Community College at the Greenhouse at 6 p.m.

