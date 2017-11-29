The student news site of Seward County Community College

Phi Beta Lepta start their journey

Angel Meza, Sports EditorNovember 29, 2017

Phi Beta Lepta (PBL) is the world’s largest professional business fraternity, helping members prepare for careers in business. This year of 2017, PBL has seven new officers enrolled. PBL members partnered with the Kiwanis “Coats for Kids” and the Soroptimists “Hats & Gloves” projects, which provided warm coats, hats, and gloves for local school children. PBL members helped the Kiwanis and Soroptimists by moving around boxes and getting everything organized. Huge loads of boxes and bags were donated to give out during the coat drive. PBL made the coat drive successful by helping out and giving the children in need of winter clothing. 

PBL members help move heavy boxes filled with winter clothing.

PBL members prepare their package deliveries by sorting them before sending them away.

PBL Vice President Zachary Mansell carries multiple boxes to get ready for the coat drive.

PBL member speaks with Kiwanis President Ed Poley about the coat drive.

PBL and Kiwanis members pose for a picture after a successful preparation for the coat drive.

