Phi Beta Lepta start their journey

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Phi Beta Lepta (PBL) is the world’s largest professional business fraternity, helping members prepare for careers in business. This year of 2017, PBL has seven new officers enrolled. PBL members partnered with the Kiwanis “Coats for Kids” and the Soroptimists “Hats & Gloves” projects, which provided warm coats, hats, and gloves for local school children. PBL members helped the Kiwanis and Soroptimists by moving around boxes and getting everything organized. Huge loads of boxes and bags were donated to give out during the coat drive. PBL made the coat drive successful by helping out and giving the children in need of winter clothing.

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close