The Twelve Days of Finals
It’s finals week and time for stress levels to reach an all-time high. The Crusader News staff came up with this ode finals that shows how students really feel.
On the first day of finals my teachers gave to me:
A whole month of anxiety
On the second day of finals my teachers gave to me:
2 migraines
On the third day of finals my teachers gave to me:
3 mental breakdowns
On the fourth day of finals my teachers gave to me:
4 hours of crying
On the fifth day of finals my teachers gave to me:
5 All nighters
On the sixth day of finals my teachers gave to me:
6 research papers
On the seventh day of finals my teachers gave to me:
7 days of cramming
On the eighth day of finals my teachers gave to me:
8 bottles of Redbull
On the ninth day of finals my teachers gave to me:
9 drop out slips
On the tenth day of finals my teachers gave to me:
10 hundred flashcards
On the eleventh day of finals my teachers gave to me:
11 sessions of therapy
On the twelfth day of finals my teachers gave to me:
12 reasons to hate them