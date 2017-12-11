The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Twelve Days of Finals

Alondra Trevizo, ReporterDecember 11, 2017

Crusader News Staff

It’s finals week and time for stress levels to reach an all-time high. The Crusader News staff came up with this ode finals that shows how students really feel.

On the first day of finals my teachers gave to me:

A whole month of anxiety

 

 

On the second day of finals my teachers gave to me:

2 migraines

 

 
On the third day of finals my teachers gave to me:

3 mental breakdowns

 

 
On the fourth day of finals my teachers gave to me:

4 hours of crying

 

 
On the fifth day of finals my teachers gave to me:

5 All nighters

 

 
On the sixth day of finals my teachers gave to me:

6 research papers

 

 
On the seventh day of finals my teachers gave to me:

7 days of cramming

 

 
On the eighth day of finals my teachers gave to me:

8  bottles of Redbull

 

 
On the ninth day of finals my teachers gave to me:

9 drop out slips

 

 
On the tenth day of finals my teachers gave to me:

10 hundred flashcards

 

 
On the eleventh day of finals my teachers gave to me:

11 sessions of therapy

 

 
On the twelfth day of finals my teachers gave to me:

12 reasons to hate them

 

 

Happy Finals Week!

The Twelve Days of Finals