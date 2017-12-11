The Twelve Days of Finals

It’s finals week and time for stress levels to reach an all-time high. The Crusader News staff came up with this ode finals that shows how students really feel.

On the first day of finals my teachers gave to me:

A whole month of anxiety

On the second day of finals my teachers gave to me:

2 migraines



On the third day of finals my teachers gave to me:

3 mental breakdowns



On the fourth day of finals my teachers gave to me:

4 hours of crying



On the fifth day of finals my teachers gave to me:

5 All nighters



On the sixth day of finals my teachers gave to me:

6 research papers



On the seventh day of finals my teachers gave to me:

7 days of cramming



On the eighth day of finals my teachers gave to me:

8 bottles of Redbull



On the ninth day of finals my teachers gave to me:

9 drop out slips



On the tenth day of finals my teachers gave to me:

10 hundred flashcards



On the eleventh day of finals my teachers gave to me:

11 sessions of therapy



On the twelfth day of finals my teachers gave to me:

12 reasons to hate them

Happy Finals Week!

