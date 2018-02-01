Photo Essay: Softball Preview

Amberley Taylor, Editor
February 1, 2018
The Lady Saints Softball team will kick off their season at a tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, from Friday, Feb. 2 to Saturday, Feb 3. The Lady Saints have ten returning sophomores and are welcoming six freshman to the 2018 roster.
David Quiroz
Freshman, right-handed pitcher/utility, Corrina Porras, practices her hitting during an afternoon practice.
David Quiroz
Freshman infielder, Madeline Owen, practices at third base. The Lady Saints will kick off their season on Friday, Feb. 2 in Fort Worth, Texas.
David Quiroz
Sophomore right-handed pitcher, Monique Ashley, practices hitting against her teammates. Last season, Ashley pitched in 36 games for the Lady Saints Softball team.
David Quiroz
Sophomore right-handed pitcher, Monique Ashley, watches a ball go past her while sophomore catcher, Miriam Hirata, catches the softball.
David Quiroz
Freshman infielder, Madeline Owen swings for a fast pitch.