SCCC prepares to provide National Security courses

Starting in the 2018-19 school year, Seward County Community College will be offering courses in national security. The classes will be offered during the Fall 2018 and Spring 2019 semesters. These courses will help increase the ethnic and disciplinary diversity of students getting into the Intelligence Community.

“The college is part of a grant with KU, Dodge City Community College, and Donnelly College in Kansas City with the goal of increasing the ethnic and disciplinary diversity of students getting into the Intelligence Community. The grant is funded through the Defense Intelligence Agency,” Luke Dowell, Dean of Arts and Sciences, said.

Intro to Intelligence and Statecraft will be the courses offered during Fall 2018 and U.S. Intelligence Community will be the course offered in Spring 2019. Eventually, students will be able to get an associate’s degree which will then transfer to the University of Kansas, where students can receive a bachelor’s degree.

The courses will be online courses taught by a KU professor, but will be offered on Seward’s campus with an SCCC instructor present.

For more information on the upcoming courses, contact Luke Dowell at [email protected] or at (620) 417-1500.