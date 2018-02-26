Saints win gives home playoff berth

Isiah Small , freshman forward, drives the basket on a fast break in a home game earlier in the season. The Saints secured a home game in post season playoffs with a win over Dodge City Community College Feb. 24. (File Photo)

SCCC Saints won 84-52 against the Dodge City Conquistadors on Feb. 24. Their win and Independence Community College’s loss to Hutchinson Community College puts SCCC’s position as seventh in the Jayhawk Conference. This secured the Saints a first round home playoff game.

It took SCCC six minutes to gain a 10-point lead. The Saints defense was strong and kept DCCC at a 29 percent shooting average. Seward held onto the lead making the score 39-24 at the end of the first half.

When the second half began SCCC managed to take a 20 point lead. With just 12 minutes on the clock, SCCC increased their lead to 30 points. As the clock ran down, the Saints milked the last couple seconds before the clock called the end of the game.

Tonight the Seward County Saints play the Garden City Broncbusters. The game begins at 8 p.m.