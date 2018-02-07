The student news site of Seward County Community College
Lady Saints defeat Colby in double-header

Amberley Taylor, Editor

The Seward County Lady Saints defeated Colby in both games of the double-header on Tuesday, Feb. 31, making them undefeated in the start of conference play.

The first game was a slow start for both teams in scoring due to a pitching battle. Sophomore, Monique Ashley, pitched all seven innings of the first game and struck out a total of nine batters. It wasn’t until the third inning that the Lady Saints scored. Sophomore, Paige St. Pierre scored, making the score 1-0 with Seward finally on top. In the fifth inning, Seward scored one more run to make the score 2-0. SCCC kept Colby from scoring and won,  2-0.

Freshman infielder, Madeline Owen, catches a ball and gets a Colby runner out on first base. Owen has appeared in 18 games this season for the Lady Saints softball team.

In the second game, freshman, Jordan Cordrey, started in the circle, but after 3.2 innings, she was relieved by Ashley. To kick off the first inning, Kaitlin Ammerman, only second in the batting lineup, hit a home-run over centerfield and gave Seward the lead, 1-0. Leena Mortensen, Ammerman and Jullian Atteberry all had two hits. The Lady Saints scored another two runs during the second inning and Colby finally was able to score one. Seward answered with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and won the game by a score of 6-1.

The Lady Saints softball team will play another home double-header against Northwest Kansas Technical College on Saturday, March 3, starting at 2 p.m.

Sophomore catcher, Sage Harrison, catches and frames a strike missed by a Colby batter. Harrison caught both games for the Lady Saints softball team.

