Women’s Tennis wreck the Cougars

Sophomore, Steffany Bermudez playing a singles round. She lead the Saints to a first place finish in the singles category.

The Women’s tennis team traveled to Plano, Texas this Thursday. They beat the Collin Cougars by a whopping 9-0. With this game under their belt they continue their season 4-1. The singles spots finished first with the help of Steffany Bermudez and Martina Borges. Bermudez and Patricia Panta finished first in the doubles category, while their teammates Marie Aveiga and Alena Macharova took second.

Seward is set to play North Central Texas College at 10 a.m. in Midlothian,Texas today.