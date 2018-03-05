Women’s Tennis dominates Lions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The women’s tennis team traveled to Midlothian, Texas and won against North Central Texas College. The final score was 8-1. With that win under their belt the Lady Saints are now 5-1.

In the doubles category the Saints dominated the Lions. Patricia Panta and Steffany Bermudez finished in first place with a 8-1 win. Maria Aveiga and Alena Macharova placed second in a nail biter that ended with the Lady Saints winning 8-6.

In the singles category the Saints won two matches out of three. Panta won her set quickly and landed herself the No.1 spot.

The Lady Saints are set to play Barton Community College here in Liberal, KS at 2p.m.