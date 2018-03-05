Men’s Basketball ends in Quarterfinals

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Seward County Community College Men’s Basketball team put up a fight against the No.1 team in the Region VI Quarterfinals, losing by only five points. The Saints finished their season 18-14, gaining nine more wins than last year’s team.

The Saints (No. 8) went up against the Coffeyville Red Ravens (No. 1) on Sunday, March 4. Both teams had a slow start, but after 12 minutes, Seward was able to go on an 11-2 run and began to gain a significant lead over Coffeyville. But, in the final minutes of the first half, the Red Ravens answered with a 12-1 run, causing SCCC to be up by only one point to enter halftime, 35-34.

To begin the second half, the teams continued trading points, until the Red Ravens started an 11-2 run to extend their lead to a game-high 10 points. Seward fought back with a 9-2 run, shortening the lead to only two points.

A few missed shots by the Saints caused them to have to start fouling, which was match for the nations leaders in free throw attempts, Coffeyville. The Red Ravens extended their lead up to five through free throws and finished the game by a score of 66-61.

Three Saints finished in double figures in the Quarterfinal game; Hegel Augustin lead Seward with 20 points, while sophomore forward, Ke’Sean Davis and freshman forward, Isiah Small both finished with 11 each.

This season was the first time that the Saints basketball team has made it to the Quarterfinals of the tournament since 2014.