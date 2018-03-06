Men’s Tennis continues to dominate

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Seward County Saints Men’s Tennis team, who are 10-1 overall, begin conference play undefeated after beating the Barton Cougars 8-1 on Monday, March 5.

All Saints defeated their opponent 8-2 throughout the day. To begin, sophomore, Benji Finet and sophomore, Renato Santos dominated the Number two match. Freshman, Jaffe Infante and sophomore, Diego Freire won the number 3 spot. Sophomore, Duro Opacic and freshman, Tim Lamare ended doubles play with a win in the number one spot. The Saints went 3-0 overall in doubles play against the Cougars.

All Saints, with the exception of one, won their singles match. To begin singles play, Santos defeated a Barton Cougar in the number two spot, winning both matches by a score of 6-2. The next set played was the only loss throughout for the Saints tennis team. Sophomore, Sebastian Hernandez fell in both sets of the number six spot by a score of 3-6. Freire took the number three spot with scores of 6-2, 6-0, while Infante earned first in the number four spot with scores of 6-0, 6-1. The number one spot was won by freshman, Franck Soulerot with scores of 6-0 and 6-4. To finish off the day for the Saints, sophomore, Panos Vlachonikolos ended with a win in the number five spot with scores of 6-2 in both sets.

The Saints will play another home tennis match on Wednesday, March 7 against Southeastern Oklahoma State, starting at 1 p.m. at Bluebonnet Park