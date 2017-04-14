The student news site of Seward County Community College

Keynitra Houston

Photography Major - Sophomore Liberal

Brynn Grieshaber, Co- Editor, Photographer
April 14, 2017
Filed under Showcase, UpClose

“On a day to day basis I struggle with strong procrastination. I know I have a million things to do, but for some reason I just sit there and tell myself ‘I’ll do it later, I’ll do it later..’ and when it finally comes time I have to speed through and rush it.

“I also struggle with my appearance. I feel like I have to wear make up to feel pretty, and feel better about myself. That’s just another thing I struggle with, just like any other female..”

Keynitra Houston