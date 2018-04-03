The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Baseball falls to Butler

Freshman+Jose+Caraballo+goes+up+to+bat+against+an+opponent.+%28File+Photo%29
Freshman Jose Caraballo goes up to bat against an opponent. (File Photo)

Freshman Jose Caraballo goes up to bat against an opponent. (File Photo)

Amberley Taylor

Amberley Taylor

Freshman Jose Caraballo goes up to bat against an opponent. (File Photo)

Amberley Taylor, Editor
April 3, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Seward County Saints baseball team continues to struggle as they fall to the Butler Grizzlies on Saturday, March 31.

In the first game, freshman Ryan Thomas began on the mound, giving up two runs on five hits before sophomore Jacob Nielsen came in for relief.

Only three Saints were able to earn hits in the first game. Both teams continued to struggle to earn runs throughout the first game, but Butler came out on top by a score of 2-1.

In the second game, freshman Brayden Conner began pitching, but struggled, earning only two outs while giving up seven innings. Three other pitchers combined to give up another seven runs on eleven hits throughout the game.

Seward finished with 12 hits in the second game, but weren’t able to earn enough runs to compete with the Grizzlies. Butler won the second game by a score of 14-7.

The Saints baseball team will play on Thursday, April 5 at 1 p.m. against the Barton Cougars in Great Bend.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , ,

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Baseball falls to Butler

    Baseball

    Baseball loses to Cloud for the first time

  • Baseball falls to Butler

    Baseball

    Baseball falls to Clarendon

  • Baseball falls to Butler

    Baseball

    Saints baseball gets revenge on Pratt

  • Baseball falls to Butler

    Baseball

    Saints baseball falls to Pratt

  • Baseball falls to Butler

    Baseball

    Photo Essay: Baseball falls to Trinidad 1-3

  • Baseball falls to Butler

    Baseball

    SCCC Baseball vs Northeastern

  • Baseball falls to Butler

    Baseball

    Saints fall short at regionals

  • Baseball falls to Butler

    Baseball

    Saints break losing streak

  • Baseball falls to Butler

    Baseball

    Saints lose to Clarendon

  • Baseball falls to Butler

    Baseball

    Saints lose to Cougars

The student news site of Seward County Community College
Baseball falls to Butler