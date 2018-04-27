Photo Essay: Students participate in de-stress week

Angel Meza
Jamel Horton, freshman, attends the de-stress week event in the Student Union. Horton chose a pig to be his stuffed animal. “I named him Loso Mel Jr., after me, and I chose the pig because I thought he looked cooler than the other choices. Also, my stuffed animal is from Queens, NY, just like me,” Horton, said.
Alondra Trevizo, Club Reporter
April 27, 2018
De-stress week is wrapping up. For the past week students have been participating in activities put on by the Student Government Association (SGA). De- stress week was put together by the SGA in an effort to help students who are stressed about finals. The week kicked off with Create a Critter. Students stopped by the Student Union to stuff and dress their own critter.
On Tuesday Pet Therapy had students running to the Student Union once again. They were able to pet and hold some cute furry friends. Louie’s Birthday was also a cause for celebration. Walking tacos and cupcakes were given out in the bookstore. Back pain and tense shoulders were taken care of on Thursday! Massages were given in the Student Union. De-stress week ended on a sweet note. FREE donuts and stress relievers were given out at the bookstore.
Angel Meza
Obadiah Barnett, freshman, poses with his panda stuffed animal. “The reason why I chose the panda as my stuffed animal is because the first thing that came to my mind was the song called Panda and I had to pick it. Also, panda’s are one of my favorite animals,” Barnett, said.
Angel Meza
Sidney Tinner, freshman, chose a pink poodle dog for her stuffed animal. “I chose the pink poodle dog because it was pink and pink is my favorite color. Also, I love dogs and it was a perfect stuffed animal,” Tinner, said.
Angel Meza
Michelle Mattich, sophomore, relieves stress by petting the kittens during the de-stress event: Pet Therapy. The event was held at the Student Union. “I felt very relaxed petting the kittens because animals are fun and soft,” Mattich, said.
Angel Meza
Yesenia Soto, freshman, enjoyed petting the kittens because they were very soft. “I really liked seeing the little kittens they had at the student union. The little german shepherd was very cute too,” Soto, said.
Angel Meza
Valerie Caro, sophomore, relieves some of her stress by getting a massage during de-stress week. “I chose to get a back massage because lately I have been staying up late trying to get my homework finished and it’s been hurting. After I got the massage I felt very relaxed and it was really good,” Caro, said.