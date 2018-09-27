SCCC partners with Prairie View Elementary for Hispanic pride rally

Students at Prairie View were eager to have president of Seward County Community College, Ken J. Trzaska, talk to them about Hispanic Heritage Month. Trzaska was excited as well to be involved with the kids and the community.

Learning the “washing machine” dance was interesting for the kids at Prairie View Elementary. Janeth B. Vasquez, Seward County Community College adviser, taught the kids how to dance to a Cumbia song for Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 25. The Hispanic Pride Rally was all part of a partnership between the two schools that began last year.

Ken J. Trzaska, president of Seward County Community College, started off the day with introducing himself to the kids and trying to learn Spanish from the kids.

“I was really excited because when we walked in, two little boys saw Trzaska and knew immediately that Seward was here and then he said that’s where I want to go to college,” Rachel C. Coleman, executive director of marketing and public relations, said.

Soñia Hernandez, works as a transition coordinator for SCCC. She was translating and explaining what was Hispanic Heritage Month for the Prairie View students.

Trzaska agreed with Coleman and said he had fun just hanging out and learning this quick, simple Spanish.

“It’s wonderful to see the next generation of Seward County Saints excited,” Trzaska said. “We are all happy for Hispanic Heritage Month and excited to be here with celebrating.”

Soñia Hernandez, transition coordinator for adult education, talked to kids about the importance of the hispanic culture and many opportunities they have for having the skill of speaking two languages. Hernandez also talked about her story of coming to the United States and her accomplishment of learning English.

“We want to teach them how proud us hispanics are at Seward for being able to speak Spanish, they are our future that is why we have to express how proud we are for being Hispanics,” she said.

The presentation ended with Vasquez asking the children if any of them have watched the movie “Selena.” A majority of the children raised their hands. With many hands in the air. Vazquez taught the kids how to dance to cumbia to the “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Bom” by Hispanic singer Selena.