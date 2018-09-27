The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Menu

SCCC partners with Prairie View Elementary for Hispanic pride rally

Students+at+Prairie+View+were+eager+to+have+president+of+Seward+County+Community+College%2C+Ken+J.+Trzaska%2C+talk+to+them+about+Hispanic+Heritage+Month.+Trzaska+was+excited+as+well+to+be+involved+with+the+kids+and+the+community.+
Students at Prairie View were eager to have president of Seward County Community College, Ken J. Trzaska, talk to them about Hispanic Heritage Month. Trzaska was excited as well to be involved with the kids and the community.

Students at Prairie View were eager to have president of Seward County Community College, Ken J. Trzaska, talk to them about Hispanic Heritage Month. Trzaska was excited as well to be involved with the kids and the community.

Alondra Botello

Alondra Botello

Students at Prairie View were eager to have president of Seward County Community College, Ken J. Trzaska, talk to them about Hispanic Heritage Month. Trzaska was excited as well to be involved with the kids and the community.

Alondra Botello, Reporter
September 27, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Learning the “washing machine” dance was interesting for the kids at Prairie View Elementary. Janeth B. Vasquez, Seward County Community College adviser, taught the kids how to dance to a Cumbia song for Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 25. The Hispanic Pride Rally was all part of a partnership between the two schools that began last year.

Ken J. Trzaska, president of Seward County Community College, started off the day with introducing himself to the kids and trying to learn Spanish from the kids.

“I was really excited because when we walked in, two little boys saw Trzaska and knew immediately that Seward was here and then he said that’s where I want to go to college,” Rachel C. Coleman, executive director of marketing and public relations, said.

Slideshow • 3 Photos
Rubi Gallegos
Soñia Hernandez, works as a transition coordinator for SCCC. She was translating and explaining what was Hispanic Heritage Month for the Prairie View students.

Trzaska agreed with Coleman and said he had fun just hanging out and learning this quick, simple Spanish.

“It’s wonderful to see the next generation of Seward County Saints excited,” Trzaska said. “We are all happy for Hispanic Heritage Month and excited to be here with celebrating.”

Soñia Hernandez, transition coordinator for adult education, talked to kids about the importance of the hispanic culture and many opportunities they have for having the skill of speaking two languages. Hernandez also talked about her story of coming to the United States and her accomplishment of learning English.

“We want to teach them how proud us hispanics are at Seward for being able to speak Spanish, they are our future that is why we have to express how proud we are for being Hispanics,” she said.

The  presentation ended with Vasquez asking the children if any of them have watched the movie “Selena.” A majority of the children raised their hands. With many hands in the air. Vazquez taught the kids how to dance to cumbia to the “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Bom” by Hispanic singer Selena.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , ,

About the Photographers
Alondra Botello, Reporter

Alondra Botello was born in Houston, Texas and moved to Kansas when she was 10. She has traveled to California and Las Vegas. She loves to cruise with friends, listen to music, watch movies and going out with friends. Botello plans to travel in the future.

Rubi Gallegos, Photo Editor

Margarita “Rubi” Gallegos is a freshman majoring in Digital Photography. She was born in Tierra Blanca, Guanajuato, Mexico and has lived in Liberal for 14 years. She graduated from Liberal High School. Her favorite things to do include spending time with family and hanging out with friends.

Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • SCCC partners with Prairie View Elementary for Hispanic pride rally

    News

    Life through a new set of eyes

  • SCCC partners with Prairie View Elementary for Hispanic pride rally

    News

    Foundation Auction raises over $48,000

  • SCCC partners with Prairie View Elementary for Hispanic pride rally

    News

    Pledge to end Domestic Violence

  • SCCC partners with Prairie View Elementary for Hispanic pride rally

    Features

    Kansas City Monarchs history comes to SCCC

  • SCCC partners with Prairie View Elementary for Hispanic pride rally

    Multimedia

    Humanities Kansas Invites local Latino Journalists to speak on Media and the Latino Community

  • SCCC partners with Prairie View Elementary for Hispanic pride rally

    News

    Hispanic Heritage Month Begins

  • SCCC partners with Prairie View Elementary for Hispanic pride rally

    News

    SCCC hosts Hispanic journalist panel

  • SCCC partners with Prairie View Elementary for Hispanic pride rally

    Multimedia

    Photo Essay: Blood Drive

  • SCCC partners with Prairie View Elementary for Hispanic pride rally

    News

    SCCC raises awareness for Suicide Awareness Month

  • SCCC partners with Prairie View Elementary for Hispanic pride rally

    News

    Changes are made to the Greenhouse

error: Content is protected !!
The student news site of Seward County Community College
SCCC partners with Prairie View Elementary for Hispanic pride rally