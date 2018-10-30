The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

ICE picks you up! What do you do?

Gonzalez educates on preparation plans

Many people gathered at SCCC to gain some information about immigration and what immigrants can do to help themselves or other love ones who might be deported and doesn't know what to do.

Rubi Gallegos

Rubi Gallegos

Alondra Botello, Reporter
October 30, 2018

Rubi Gallegos
El presidente Jose Luis Armendariz Gonzalez es promotor y defensor de los derechos humanos de Chihuahua. Este fin de semana visitó la ciudad de liberal, Kansas.

When ICE arrives at your workplace or home, do you know what to do?

On Oct. 27, founder and president of Informate Migracion in Chihuahua, Mexico, Jose Luis Armendariz Gonzalez talked about the ways and steps there are  to be prepared if ICE shows up at your front door.

“Informate Migrante is a platform that promotes respect, the security and rights of immigrants,” Gonzalez said. “This is a perfect opportunity to educate everyone on how to handle these types of situations.”

He explained that the most important thing to have is a plan. Immigrants should always have a plan. The first step into having a plan is knowing your rights as an immigrant. When being stopped by an ICE officer, you shouldn’t say a word to them but simply show them a rights card.

After showing them the rights card, call a lawyer. When they show up to your work, you shouldn’t resist or run. Get rid of any weapons you have on yourself. Do not bribe or threaten an authority. Do not say a word until a lawyer is present.

This can happen at anytime and to anyone, so it’s better to be prepared by simply having a rights card and knowing what to do.

“The only way we can start to make a difference is by educating people about immigrants and the rights they have,” Federico Guevara, journalist of Univision, said.

Miss Cinco de Mayo, Amy Zeledon, also shared her opinion about this organization.

“It’s really important that we let everyone know about what’s happening and how we can help because we don’t know when it will happen,” Zeledon said.

For more information on being prepared for ICE, visit: https://informatemigrante.mx/.

Rubi Gallegos
The facebook page, Informate Migrante allows people to look up information or leave questions on things like ICE, deportation and how to deal with things.

About the Photographer
Rubi Gallegos, Photo Editor

Margarita “Rubi” Gallegos is a freshman majoring in Digital Photography. She was born in Tierra Blanca, Guanajuato, Mexico and has lived in Liberal for 14 years. She graduated from Liberal High School. Her favorite things to do include spending time with family and hanging out with friends.

