ICE picks you up! What do you do?

Many people gathered at SCCC to gain some information about immigration and what immigrants can do to help themselves or other love ones who might be deported and doesn't know what to do.

When ICE arrives at your workplace or home, do you know what to do?

On Oct. 27, founder and president of Informate Migracion in Chihuahua, Mexico, Jose Luis Armendariz Gonzalez talked about the ways and steps there are to be prepared if ICE shows up at your front door.

“Informate Migrante is a platform that promotes respect, the security and rights of immigrants,” Gonzalez said. “This is a perfect opportunity to educate everyone on how to handle these types of situations.”

He explained that the most important thing to have is a plan. Immigrants should always have a plan. The first step into having a plan is knowing your rights as an immigrant. When being stopped by an ICE officer, you shouldn’t say a word to them but simply show them a rights card.

After showing them the rights card, call a lawyer. When they show up to your work, you shouldn’t resist or run. Get rid of any weapons you have on yourself. Do not bribe or threaten an authority. Do not say a word until a lawyer is present.

This can happen at anytime and to anyone, so it’s better to be prepared by simply having a rights card and knowing what to do.

“The only way we can start to make a difference is by educating people about immigrants and the rights they have,” Federico Guevara, journalist of Univision, said.

Miss Cinco de Mayo, Amy Zeledon, also shared her opinion about this organization.

“It’s really important that we let everyone know about what’s happening and how we can help because we don’t know when it will happen,” Zeledon said.

For more information on being prepared for ICE, visit: https://informatemigrante.mx/.