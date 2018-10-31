Softball, baseball hosts first slow pitch game
October 31, 2018
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
On Oct. 30 SCCC softball, baseball had their very first slow pitch game for charity. the teams were collecting canned food for the food closet. They dressed up in costumes and combined their teams to play each other on the softball field. Although it was a cloudy chilly day, their costumes popped out and made the game interesting.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle is an English major hoping to expand her horizons in the literature world. After two years at SCCC, she hopes to transfer to Wichita State University.
Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.