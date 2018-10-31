The student news site of Seward County Community College

Softball, baseball hosts first slow pitch game

Michelle Mattich, Co-Editor
October 31, 2018

On Oct. 30 SCCC softball, baseball had their very first slow pitch game for charity. the teams were collecting canned food for the food closet. They dressed up in costumes and combined their teams to play each other on the softball field. Although it was a cloudy chilly day, their costumes popped out and made the game interesting.

Mario stepped up to the plate and hit a hard ball causing his team members to roar in excitement. His cape fell off when he was congratulated by his teammates.

The batter hit an automatic home run causing everyone to raise their eyes to see the ball go over the fence. Cheers from the crowd soared.

Syndrome hit a home run while reciting his characters main line from the movie “The Incredibles. His costumed deemed one of the best on the field.

In the second following hitting the ball, the bat went flying and the farmer went running toward first base. He ended up running all the bases making it a home run for his team.

An Oompa Loompa batted with precision and position catching the attention of those around her. She ran to first base while she and her partner did the Oompa Loompa dance.

About the Contributor
Michelle Mattich, Co-Editor

Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle is an English major hoping to expand her horizons in the literature world. After two years at SCCC, she hopes to transfer to Wichita State University.

