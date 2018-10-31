Softball, baseball hosts first slow pitch game

Michelle Mattich





On Oct. 30 SCCC softball, baseball had their very first slow pitch game for charity. the teams were collecting canned food for the food closet. They dressed up in costumes and combined their teams to play each other on the softball field. Although it was a cloudy chilly day, their costumes popped out and made the game interesting.

