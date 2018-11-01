Lady Saints to compete in Region VI Semifinals

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Seward County Lady Saints Volleyball team defeated No. 8 Dodge City Community College in three short matches during a match in the Greenhouse on halloween night. SCCC will now head to the Region VI semi finals for the fourth year in a row.

Although the Lady Saints took the win, they did not play their best game of volleyball. Seward began the first set by giving six free points to the Conquistadors off of service errors before gaining a 10-8 lead. SCCC then went on 7-2 run to extend the lead to seven. Dodge then scored another five points before Seward won the first set, 25-17.

The Lady Saints started the second set behind Dodge City before going on a 5-3 run to lead by only one. DCCC fought back by going on a 4-1 to make the score 14-12 with Seward up by only two. SCCC then went on to win eight of the final 10 points to win the first set, 25-14.

The Conqs started off with the lead once again, but it didn’t last long as the Lady Saints went to score seven of the next eight points to make the score, 7-3. Seward then went on to gain a 14-7 lead before DCCC went on a 5-0 run to cut the lead to two.

SCCC continued to fight and extended their lead to eight with a 6-0 run. The Lady Saints once again handed the Conqs points off of service errors to allow them four of the last six points. The Lady Saints won the third and final set by a score of 25-18.

Seward will take on the Barton Community College in the Greenhouse on Sunday at noon during the Region VI Semifinals. After the game, the winner will advance to the Championship game to play the winner of Colby and Hutchinson, beginning at 6 p.m.