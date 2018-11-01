The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

SCCC hosts Halloween Trick or Treat Street

Anastasia Smalldridge, PhotographerNovember 1, 2018Leave a Comment

The Gomez Family poses in their farm-themed family costume. The Gomez children were dressed as scarecrows and chickens, along with their parents who dressed up with them as well.

Amberley Taylor

Amberley Taylor

Each Halloween, Seward County Community College Clubs and Organizations get together, dress up, host games and give out candy to kids from Liberal and the surrounding area. Families come every year so that there kids can get candy in a warm and safe place.

“It’s tradition for HALO to come every year. My favorite part of Halloween is watching scary movies. It’s fall time and time for dressing up and giving out candy,” Ana Herrera, psychology major from Liberal said.

The Kylyx club had a castle with a medieval theme. Children were welcomed by a knight welcoming them into the castle and on the other side waiting for them was a warlock to scare them. After they made it out of the castles, witches would give them candy.

A family went along with the Kylyx club. There was a king, queen, knight, and arrow man. Cash, an 8 year old attending, said  “dressing up and getting candy is my favorite part of halloween.”

Another club that attended and helped at the event was SCCC’s Student Government Association.

The reason the group participates in the event is “to support the community and give candy to the kids,” SGA members said.

Amberley Taylor
Luke and John McCain play Crusader’s bowling game. Trick or Treat Street took place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween.

Mylh Mefford, a 4 year old dressed as a Shopkins, says that her favorite part about halloween is “witches.” Her father was surprised by her response.

“We are awesome and we love kids,” said Pathway club leader, Don Hayes. The club had a game called “eyeball ping pong” and their theme was superheroes.  

The two-hour halloween event had many trick-or-treaters from Seward County and the surrounding areas.

Slideshow • 3 Photos
Amberley Taylor
Clubs like the Hispanic American Leadership Organization came out and provided trick-or-treaters with candy and games! It is a tradition for HALO to participate in the event.

About the Contributors
Anastasia Smalldridge, Photographer

Anastasia Smalldridge is a freshman and graduated from Liberal High School in 2018. You can spot Smalldridge easily with her blue and pink hair and a camera strapped around her neck. She plays the tuba in the SCCC band. She has 5 dogs because dogs are her life.

Amberley Taylor, Co-Editor

Amberley Taylor was born in Garden City, Kansas. She was raised for most of her life in Satanta, but has lived in other places like: Durango, Colorado and Farmington, New Mexico. Amberley is a nursing major at Seward County Community College. After her time at SCCC, she plans to transfer to a university.

