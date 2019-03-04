Lady Saints sweep two wins over Pratt

The Seward County Community College softball team played two matches against Pratt Community College on March 1, winning both. The Lady Saints are currently 2-9 overall but 2-0 in conference play.

The Lady Saints jumped to an early lead with three runs in the beginning of the game. Pratt surely fought back to tie us at the top of the fourth but the Saints edged ahead with one run. The Lady Saints managed to break it open in the sixth with three runs.

The Saints managed to get 16 hits throughout the game. Sophomore, Jordan Codrey, pitched for the Saints for seven entire innings. Codrey gave up three bases on balls and had nine strikeouts.

During the second match, Pratt managed to jump out quick with two runs in the first inning and another one in the second. The Lady Saints came up to the bottom of the second and were able to score two runs. The Lady Saints regained control in the bottom of the fourth with five runs coming across. Sophomore, Madeline Owen, hit a homer in the fourth over centerfield. Freshman, Alyssa Pontoja pitched a complete game and had one strike out while walking three.

The Lady Saints will play against Northwest Kansas Technical College at home on March 6. The game tips off at 2 p.m.