Local schools attend farm day at Ag department

Students gather around tractors and discuss their roles in agriculture. This was part of farm day on Mar. 19.

Young children stood around corrals in the gloomy early morning while high schoolers from Southwestern Heights held onto the edge of the corrals as children crowded them. The grade schoolers’ eyes lit up at the sight of the big animals before them.

Seward County Community College’s Agriculture department hosted the annual Farm Education Day of 2019. Elementary schools from the Liberal area, including Kismet, attended the event. Click on the following pictures to see the days events!

Inside the Ag building there was a station to learn all about chickens. This stations let the kids interact with adult chickens and baby chicks. In the poultry station, a turkey was presented to the kids. They learn that their eggs are quite larger than chickens and they were able to touch the turkey. This station was all about soil. Demonstrations explained how soil is beneficial to us and our everyday lives. The kids were diligent is answering questions and participating in discussions.

Stations of different animals were around the ag building which held donkeys, horses, cows, llamas, and chickens. The animals were all out on display and high school students presented them to the young ones.

“This day exposes kids to animals they may not have seen before and it also provides us a chance to teach them about these animals. They are also able to learn about farm life,” Nick Noterman, agriculture instructor, said.

All the children were eager to learn about animals and agriculture, such as soil. As the high school students explained and presented the animals, the kids were diligent in answering questions. Little hands would shoot straight up every time there was a question asked.

The children gathered around the llama station and were huddled together to be able to pet the llamas. One of the animals on display were cows. These cows were young and the children answered various questions about them. Another animal on display was the sheep. The children cold not touch the sheep because she had just given birth to her lambs and was over protective. Station eight was with Cade Louderback. He explained a few things about horses. Louderback asked “how many bones does a horse have?” his reply is "205 bones".

Laughing and screaming was heard from a mile away. One little boy screamed as a goat got near him.

“Ohh that scared me,” he said laughing it off.

The goat was playful and fed off the kids energy.

“I’m the group leader and guide for the group of students so I take them to each station. My ag teacher signed me up to do this but I like this because the kids are really enthusiastic and that’s fun!” Yolanda Morales, Southwestern Heights student, said.