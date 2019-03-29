The student news site of Seward County Community College

Saints sweep both games against Barton

Rubi Gallegos, Photographer
March 29, 2019

The Seward County Saints played against Barton Community College on March 28, winning both games. They won the first one with a score of 2-0 and the second one with 4-2. The Seward Saints are now 16-14 overall but 8-6 for conference.

The Saints will take the field again on March 30 against Barton Community College. The game will start at 1 p.m.

Gallery|5 Photos
Benny Ayala from Fort Work, Texas plans to majoring in business. Ayala plays first and third base and passes the ball to Cade Ward to get the other team from scoring a point.
