Saints sweep both games against Barton

The Seward County Saints played against Barton Community College on March 28, winning both games. They won the first one with a score of 2-0 and the second one with 4-2. The Seward Saints are now 16-14 overall but 8-6 for conference.
The Saints will take the field again on March 30 against Barton Community College. The game will start at 1 p.m.
