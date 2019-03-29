Saints sweep both games against Barton

The Saints won both games to Barton Community College on March 28. The Saints will play next on March 30 against Barton once more.

The Saints won both games to Barton Community College on March 28. The Saints will play next on March 30 against Barton once more.

The Seward County Saints played against Barton Community College on March 28, winning both games. They won the first one with a score of 2-0 and the second one with 4-2. The Seward Saints are now 16-14 overall but 8-6 for conference.

The Saints will take the field again on March 30 against Barton Community College. The game will start at 1 p.m.

Gallery | 5 Photos Benny Ayala from Fort Work, Texas plans to majoring in business. Ayala plays first and third base and passes the ball to Cade Ward to get the other team from scoring a point.