Saints lose winning streak to Northern Colorado

Saints lose winning streak to Northern Colorado

Daniela Carmona

Daniela Carmona

Daniela Carmona

Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor
April 1, 2019

Seward Saints played against D-1 school University of Northern Colorado over the weekend. Their six-game winning streak fell 9-5.

The first two matches were played in doubles. No. 2 Carlo Izurieta from Guayaquil, Ecuador and Francisco Vargas from Guadalajara, Mexico lost to their opponents 1-6.

No. 1 doubles team Gabriel Nery from Porto Alegre, Brazil, and Sander Jans from De Ronerborg, Netherlands defeated their opponents 6-1.

In the third match double points were lost in a competitive third match. No. 3 Nicolas Rousset from Plaisance, France, and Nyathi Motlojoa from Maseru, Lesotho lost 4-6.

In the singles match, Colorado Took a 3-0 lead proving to be a match for Seward but Rousset and Jans proved to beat their opponents.  Seward looked to finish strong but ended up losing to their opponents 3-4.

Catch the Saints as they play Barton Community College at Barton Apr. 3 at 11 a.m.

About the Writer
Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor

Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...

