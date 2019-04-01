Saints lose winning streak to Northern Colorado

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Seward Saints played against D-1 school University of Northern Colorado over the weekend. Their six-game winning streak fell 9-5.

The first two matches were played in doubles. No. 2 Carlo Izurieta from Guayaquil, Ecuador and Francisco Vargas from Guadalajara, Mexico lost to their opponents 1-6.

No. 1 doubles team Gabriel Nery from Porto Alegre, Brazil, and Sander Jans from De Ronerborg, Netherlands defeated their opponents 6-1.

In the third match double points were lost in a competitive third match. No. 3 Nicolas Rousset from Plaisance, France, and Nyathi Motlojoa from Maseru, Lesotho lost 4-6.

In the singles match, Colorado Took a 3-0 lead proving to be a match for Seward but Rousset and Jans proved to beat their opponents. Seward looked to finish strong but ended up losing to their opponents 3-4.

Catch the Saints as they play Barton Community College at Barton Apr. 3 at 11 a.m.