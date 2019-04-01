Lady Saints extend their winning streak to six
April 1, 2019
Lady Saints extended their winning streak to a 6-1 win over the weekend playing against Division II school Colorado State-Pueblo. The Lady Saints tennis team is ranked seventh in the nation. They improved 9-3 overall.
Seward took the 1-0 lead in doubles. No. 1 Patricia Panta from Lima, Peru, and Maria Aveiga from Bahia De Caraquez, Ecuador lost to their opponents 4-6.
No. 2 Eva Liu from Nantou County, Taiwan, and Sofia Belluco defeated their opponents 7-5. Seward took the point when Colorado Defaulted the third match.
At the start of singles Colorado tied 1-1 then Alisa Handrugan from Brussels, Belgium fell to her opponent 0-6. Lady Saints came in and took the next five matches. In the end, Lady Saints won 6-1.
Catch The Lady Saints as they play Barton Comunity College at Barton on April 3 at 11 a.m.
