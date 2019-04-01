The student news site of Seward County Community College

Lady Saints extend their winning streak to six

Lady Saints extend their winning streak to six

Daniela Carmona

Daniela Carmona

Daniela Carmona

Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor
April 1, 2019

Lady Saints extended their winning streak to a 6-1 win over the weekend playing against Division II school Colorado State-Pueblo. The Lady Saints tennis team is ranked seventh in the nation. They improved 9-3 overall.

Seward took the 1-0 lead in doubles. No. 1 Patricia Panta from Lima, Peru, and Maria Aveiga from Bahia De Caraquez, Ecuador lost to their opponents 4-6.

No. 2 Eva Liu from Nantou County, Taiwan, and Sofia Belluco defeated their opponents 7-5. Seward took the point when Colorado Defaulted the third match.

At the start of singles Colorado tied 1-1 then Alisa Handrugan from Brussels, Belgium fell to her opponent 0-6. Lady Saints came in and took the next five matches. In the end, Lady Saints won 6-1.

Catch The Lady Saints as they play Barton Comunity College at Barton on April 3 at 11 a.m.

About the Writer
Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor

Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...

