Lady Saints extend their winning streak to six

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Lady Saints extended their winning streak to a 6-1 win over the weekend playing against Division II school Colorado State-Pueblo. The Lady Saints tennis team is ranked seventh in the nation. They improved 9-3 overall.

Seward took the 1-0 lead in doubles. No. 1 Patricia Panta from Lima, Peru, and Maria Aveiga from Bahia De Caraquez, Ecuador lost to their opponents 4-6.

No. 2 Eva Liu from Nantou County, Taiwan, and Sofia Belluco defeated their opponents 7-5. Seward took the point when Colorado Defaulted the third match.

At the start of singles Colorado tied 1-1 then Alisa Handrugan from Brussels, Belgium fell to her opponent 0-6. Lady Saints came in and took the next five matches. In the end, Lady Saints won 6-1.

Catch The Lady Saints as they play Barton Comunity College at Barton on April 3 at 11 a.m.