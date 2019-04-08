The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Win streak snapped, Lady Saints lose

SCCC Athletics
April 8, 2019

The seventh-ranked Seward County Community College women’s tennis team had its winning streak snapped at seven with a 5-4 loss to No. 8 Cowley College on Friday at Blue Bonnet Park. The Lady Saints fell to 10-4.

Michelle Mattich
Eva Liu from Nantou County, Taiwan serves in the first game of a doubles match against Cowley College. She is ranked No. 3 for the Lady Saints.

Seward and Cowley battled it out in less than ideal conditions with winds gusting throughout the matches.

The teams split the first two doubles matches with No. 1 Patricia Panta and Maria Aveiga beating Takalani Molaoa and Georgina Kaindoah, 8-4, and No. 3 Alisa Handrugan and Eva Liu losing Margot Fontaine and Coraline Lamer, 4-8.

The Lady Saints took the third match and a 2-1 lead after a thrilling match between

No. 3 Alena Macharova and Sofia Belluco against Mariana Rodriguez and Aletta Macheli. Macharova and Belluco fell behind early, but rallied for the 9-8 victory.

Seward started off strong on the singles side taking a 4-2 lead on victories by No. 2 Aveiga and No. 3 Macharova. Aviega beat Allana Molnar, 6-2, 7-6, while Macharova defeated Macheli, 6-2, 6-4.

That would be the only matches the Lady Saints would win the rest of the way. The Tigers came back and won the next four matches to score a 5-4 victory. No. 1 Panta lost a tough battle with Molaoa, 6-2, 3-6, 8-10, No. 4 Belluco fell to Kaindoah, 1-6, 4-6, No. 5 Handrugan was defeated by Fontaine, 0-6, 6-7, and No. 6 Liu lost to Lamer, 4-6, 2-6.

The Lady Saints play at the Southwest Junior College Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Plano, Texas.

About the Photographer
Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor

Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...

