The student news site of Seward County Community College

The Crusader

Menu

Unsung champions

Men's and Women's tennis ranked nationally but no one talks about it

Calen Moore, Reporter|April 17, 2019

Calen Moore

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






They are the unsung champions of the SCCC sports world – men’s and women’s tennis. They are consistently ranked in the nation. The fall season had three from the men’s team go to nationals and come away with titles for singles and doubles. The pressure is on for the spring season to bring home a few more national titles.

Meet three of the players in this video that are keeping up the SCCC tennis tradition – Gabriel Nery, Sander Jans and Patricia Panta.

The Lady Saints play one last time at home for the Region VI tournament on April 18-19 at Blue Bonnet Park. While the men play on April 26-27 at Blue Bonnet Park for the Region VI tournament. Top players will advance to nationals.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tags: , , , ,

About the Contributors
Calen Moore, Reporter

Calen Moore is a freshman at SCCC. He claims to be “just your average white guy.” In his spare time, Calen often enjoys eating homemade trail mix and...

Michelle Mattich, Managing Editor

Michelle Mattich was born in El Paso, Texas She enjoys writing, and listening to music. She also enjoys reading a good book and watching Netflix. Michelle...

Leave a Comment

Thanks for leaving a comment. Remember to keep it clean.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Multimedia

Egg-cellent dash
Egg-cellent dash
SCCC hosts annual Poetry Coffeehouse
SCCC hosts annual Poetry Coffeehouse
Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships
Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships
SCCC classes help community members earn their citizenship
SCCC classes help community members earn their citizenship
Photo Essay: Ag hosts livestock judging for area schools
Photo Essay: Ag hosts livestock judging for area schools

Other stories filed under Showcase

Egg-cellent dash
Egg-cellent dash
SCCC students get accepted into pharmacy school
SCCC students get accepted into pharmacy school
SCCC hosts annual Poetry Coffeehouse
SCCC hosts annual Poetry Coffeehouse
Saints go 3-1 over the weekend
Saints go 3-1 over the weekend
Alizé Garcia
Alizé Garcia
Navigate Left
  • Unsung champions

    Multimedia

    Egg-cellent dash

  • Unsung champions

    Entertainment

    SCCC hosts annual Poetry Coffeehouse

  • Unsung champions

    Entertainment

    Photo Essay: Concert benefits athletic scholarships

  • Unsung champions

    Multimedia

    SCCC classes help community members earn their citizenship

  • Unsung champions

    News

    Photo Essay: Ag hosts livestock judging for area schools

  • Unsung champions

    Multimedia

    Photo Essay: Hernandez shares passion for ceramics

  • Unsung champions

    Features

    Flaming art

  • Unsung champions

    Multimedia

    Cole Evans, Kaitlyn Van Vleet crowned Homecoming king and queen

  • Unsung champions

    Photo

    Band, Choir perform at Christmas concert

  • Unsung champions

    Showcase

    Finals week begins, happy studying!

Navigate Right
error: Content is protected !!
The student news site of Seward County Community College
Unsung champions