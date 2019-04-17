Men's and Women's tennis ranked nationally but no one talks about it

They are the unsung champions of the SCCC sports world – men’s and women’s tennis. They are consistently ranked in the nation. The fall season had three from the men’s team go to nationals and come away with titles for singles and doubles. The pressure is on for the spring season to bring home a few more national titles.

Meet three of the players in this video that are keeping up the SCCC tennis tradition – Gabriel Nery, Sander Jans and Patricia Panta.

The Lady Saints play one last time at home for the Region VI tournament on April 18-19 at Blue Bonnet Park. While the men play on April 26-27 at Blue Bonnet Park for the Region VI tournament. Top players will advance to nationals.