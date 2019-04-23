Lady Saints shut out Northwest, sweep three games

Miranda Nester leads off first base just after the Northwest Technical College pitcher releases the ball. The outfielder from Anaheim, California is a threat on the base path. She has stolen eight bases this year.

Strong pitching and a lot of offense lifted the Seward County Community College softball team to a doubleheader sweep of Northwest Kansas Technical College, 13-0 and 8-0, on April 20 at French Family Field. The Lady Saints improved to 11-9 in the Jayhawk West and 15-26 overall.

Prior to the regularly scheduled doubleheader against Northwest, the teams completed a suspended game from Wednesday, April 10 at Goodland. The Lady Saints led 8-0 after three innings when the game was suspended. Seward had no problem finishing off Northwest Tech, scoring nine runs over the fourth and fifth innings to post a 17-0 victory in a five-inning, run-rule.

In the first game of the doubleheader, Alyssah Pontoja threw a near-flawless game, allowing only one hit in five scoreless innings. It was her second shutout of the season.

On the offensive side, The Lady Saints struck early and often, scoring four runs in the second inning, three runs in the third and six runs in the fourth to take a 13-0 lead. Emily Mojica went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs to lead Seward to a five-inning, run-rule win in the opener. Jordan Cordrey added three hits and drove in a pair of runs for Seward, which had 13 hits in the game.

Cordrey took to the circle for the second game and tossed nothing but goose eggs. Northwest never scored a run while the Lady Saints pushed across five runs in the sixth inning, ending the game by run-rule. This was also Cordrey’s second shutout of the season.

Seward finishes the season on the road, beginning with a doubleheader at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Garden City. Seward plays twin bills at Butler on Saturday and at Independence on Sunday.

click/touch photo to see complete gallery:

Gallery | 5 Photos Rubi Gallegos Alyssah Pontoja chases down the ball after Jaci Oakley's attempt at a diving catch.