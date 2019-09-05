Volleyball undefeated, ranked No. 1 in nation
September 5, 2019
The Lady Saints have started their season and they are 6-0. They have not lost a single set so far. This put them at the Number 1 ranking in Division 1 NJCAA Volleyball. This is the first time in program history to be ranked the top team in the nation.
The Lady Saints claimed their first win against New Mexico Junior College. Their second win was against Arizona Western College. Their next win was against South Mountain Community College. After beating SMCC the girls went on to play Hill College and they also won that game. The next game they won was against Butler Community College which put the Lady Saints at 5-0.
This week, Sept. 4, the team played Independence Community College and shut them out. Djuly Schmorantz led the team with 12 kills and Mesalina Severino followed right behind her with 10 kills. The Lady Saints won their first set 25-10. Their second set finished off at 25-19. It was the closest ICC ever got to the ladies in green. Their third and final set was finished off at 25-14.
