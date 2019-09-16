Lady Saints lose first games of the season

The Lady Saint’s undefeated season came to an end over the weekend at the College of Southern Nevada tournament. They broke even, winning two and losing the first two of the season.

On Sept. 13, the Lady Saints played Miami Dade College and won 3-1. The Lady Saints went into this tournament 7-0 being the number one team in the nation the Lady Saints played some of the best competition that they will see all season. Yanlis Feliz would lead the way with 15 kills, and Djuly Schmorantz with 11 kills for the Lady Saints. The Lady Saints had a six hour gap in between matches until playing Salt Lake Community College.

The Lady Saints played Salt Lake Community College and lost 2-3. The Lady Saints came out playing hot with an early lead 14-7 and won the first match 25-16. The Lady Bruins woke up and came out to play on the second set winning 25-22. The third set the Lady Saints came out taking a 9-3 lead early in the set. They would keep a six point lead finishing their third set 25-19. During the fourth set, both teams did not want to lose making the score 5-5, then 8-8, 10-10, 11-11. The Lady Saints did not give up, unfortunately; they took their first loss of the season 3-2.

Next up was Parkland College. They jumped out ahead and never looked back. The Lady Saints lost 0-3. The first match of the day the Cobra’s came out out to an early 18-11. The Lady Saints trailed behind finishing 25-21. The second match the Lady Saints came out to an early 14-10 lead but the Cobra’s would come back tying the game 17-17. Both teams kept the score pretty close tying the game 21-21. The Lady Saints lost four out of the last five points to fall 25-22 in the second set. The third match was a close game, the Lady Saints and the Cobra’s all tied up at 24-24. The Lady Saints not giving up the score ended 28-26 the Lady Saints fall to the Lady Cobra’s. With this loss it has now been five consecutive sets lost for the Lady Saints.

The Lady Saints played College of Southern Idaho and won 3-0. Day two of the tournament was not going to be any easier. The Lady Saints would be facing off against NJCAA Division 2 number 2 in the nation. In the first set, Yanlis Feliz got 8 kills in the first set to lead to the Lady Saints to a 25-19 first set win. During the second set the Lady Saints led quickly taking the second set 25-18. The Lady Saints take the third set 25-17 and break their 2 game losing streak.

The Lady Saints are back in action Wednesday with their first home game of the season. It starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Greenhouse.